Tata to build Rs 13,000 crore EV battery plant in Gujarat

Tata to build Rs 13,000 cr EV battery plant in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working toward making the world’s most-populous nation carbon net zero by 2070

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jun 05 2023, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 11:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Bloomberg

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group signed an agreement with the Gujarat government to set up a giga-factory for manufacturing lithium-ion cells, with an estimated initial investment of around Rs 13,000 crore.

Tata Agaratas Energy Storage Solutions Pvt., a subsidiary of Tata Group, signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday to establish an electric-vehicle battery plant that will have a production capacity of 20 gigawatt hours, generating direct and indirect employment for more than 13,000 people, according to a state government document posted on its website.

Also Read: EVs could slash 33 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions in Bengaluru in 7 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working toward making the world’s most-populous nation carbon net zero by 2070. Still, India is lagging behind nations like China and the US in adopting electric transport.

The Tata plant would make Gujarat a leader in lithium-battery manufacturing and the group will receive assistance in setting up a production eco-system in the state, the state government said. A Tata Group representative declined to comment.

Tata Group’s decision comes at a time when its unit Jaguar Land Rover is considering setting up a major EV battery plant in the Britain. Tata favors a factory in England over Spain after the UK government offered a support package, Bloomberg reported in May.

