Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints at India entry in 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints at India entry in 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 02 2020, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 15:02 ist
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the US electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.

Tesla's entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked: "What about India sir?".

"Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!" he said in March 2019.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tesla
Karnataka
India

What's Brewing

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Lebanese artists strive to restore Beirut's beauty

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 