Tesla gets final approval for 'gigafactory' near Berlin

AFP
AFP, Frankfurt,
  • Mar 04 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 22:13 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

US electric car pioneer Tesla received the go-ahead for its "gigafactory" in Germany on Friday, paving the way for production to begin shortly after an approval process dogged by delays and setbacks.

Officials have "issued the approval for the Tesla factory in Gruenheide" to the southeast of Berlin, the Brandenburg state environment ministry said. It will be the first gigafactory in Europe.

Tesla
Berlin
Germany
Business News

