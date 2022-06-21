Tesla lays off head of LGBTQ+, diversity lead

Tesla lays off head of LGBTQ+, diversity lead

As per the report, many employees involved in diversity and inclusivity programmes were part of the layoffs

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Jun 21 2022, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 10:07 ist

Amid CEO Elon Musk's "woke mind virus" concerns, electric vehicle company Tesla has laid off both the president of its LGBTQ+ community and a lead involved in diversity and inclusivity programmes at the company.

While they were let go as part of a broader wave of layoffs, it comes amid several comments CEO Musk made, concerning what he describes as the "woke mind virus," reports the auto-tech website Electrek.

As per the report, many employees involved in diversity and inclusivity programmes were part of the layoffs.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Bobby Berretta-Paris, a five-year Tesla veteran, was let go last week.

He was hired as a recruiter and promoted three times during his tenure. He was also the volunteer president of LGBTQ+ at Tesla.

Sources also told the website about a software engineer that was also let go by Tesla last week.

Berretta-Paris and the software engineer involved in the diversity and inclusion programme didn't respond to a request for comment.

The layoffs of those diversity leaders at Tesla come amid Musk making several comments about what he calls "the woke mind virus," which he believes is "destroying civilization"

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
Tesla
Business News
World news
LGBTQAI+

What's Brewing

'It always wins': N Korea may declare Covid victory

'It always wins': N Korea may declare Covid victory

DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety

DH Toon | An asana for high 'electoral' anxiety

Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

Rare Assam tea sold for Rs 1 lakh per kg

Explained: How bird strikes take planes down

Explained: How bird strikes take planes down

Refugees and the cities we need now

Refugees and the cities we need now

The role of mental health in skin treatments

The role of mental health in skin treatments

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

 