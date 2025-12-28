Menu
Eviction row: Govt considering rehabilitating genuine locals, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would convene a meeting on the issue on Monday.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 16:02 IST
Published 28 December 2025, 16:02 IST
