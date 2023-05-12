Tesla to recall over 1 mn foreign and China-made cars

Tesla to recall over 1 million foreign and China-made cars: Chinese regulator

The models to be recalled include imported Model S, Model X, Model 3 as well as China-produced Model 3 and Model Y

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • May 12 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 14:42 ist
Tesla logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc will recall a total of 1,104,622 vehicles, both imported and China-made ones, China's market regulator said on Friday.

The models to be recalled include imported Model S, Model X, Model 3 as well as China-produced Model 3 and Model Y, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

Also read | Tesla Shanghai factory workers appeal to Elon Musk on bonus cuts

The recall effective May 29 was filed by the US electric vehicle giant in accordance with China's management rules for deficient vehicle recall, the statement said.

