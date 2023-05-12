Tesla to recall over 1 million foreign and China-made cars: Chinese regulator

Tesla Inc will recall a total of 1,104,622 vehicles, both imported and China-made ones, China's market regulator said on Friday.

The models to be recalled include imported Model S, Model X, Model 3 as well as China-produced Model 3 and Model Y, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The recall effective May 29 was filed by the US electric vehicle giant in accordance with China's management rules for deficient vehicle recall, the statement said.