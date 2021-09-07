Thoughtworks sees IPO priced at $18-$20 per share

Thoughtworks sees IPO priced at $18-$20 per share

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 07 2021, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 19:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Software consultancy firm Thoughtworks Holding Inc expects its initial public offering (IPO) to be priced between $18 and $20 per share, the company said on Tuesday.

Thoughtworks filed IPO paperwork with regulators under the name Turing Holding Corp.

Check out the latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Software
IPO
Business News

What's Brewing

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

London takes aim at NY with five-year financial plan

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

DH Toon | Farmers' protest spell trouble for BJP

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

In world first, Cuba starts Covid jabs for toddlers

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

China’s rocky relationship with the environment

Education: Policy and politics

Education: Policy and politics

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

A Paralympic dream that began at Mussoorie IAS academy

 