Twitter starts laying off staff in India

Axe falls on Twitter India staff amid Musk's layoffs

Twitter in an email said it is reducing global workforce to place company on a 'healthy path'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2022, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 18:42 ist
Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Twitter has started laying off employees in India as part of a global job cut ordered by the social media platform's new owner Elon Musk to attain economies of scale and make the $44 billion acquisition viable.

World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

"Lay-off has started. Some of my colleagues have received email notification regarding this," a Twitter India employee told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Another source said the lay-offs have affected a "significant chunk" of the India team.

The full details of the job cuts were not immediately available. Twitter India did not respond to email queries.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal email to employees earlier, had said, "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday."

It said that "everyone will receive an individual email".

The company will temporarily close all offices for safety of employees as well as Twitter systems and customer data.

"If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home," Twitter had said.

While Twitter had several run-ins with the government over freedom of speech, the company in the email barred employees from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.

