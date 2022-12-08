Twitter to lower Blue pricing for web users to $7

It did not mention whether pricing would change for the Android platform as well

Reuters
Reuters,
  Dec 08 2022, 11:58 ist
Twitter Inc plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $7 from $7.99 if users pay for it through the website, and $11 if they do so through its iPhone app, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person briefed on the plans.

The move was likely a pushback against the 30% cut that Apple Inc takes on revenues from apps on its operating system, the report said, with lower pricing for the website likely to drive more users to that platform as opposed to signing up on their iPhones.

Musk, in a series of tweets last week listed various grievances with Apple, including the 30% fee the iphone maker charges software developers for in-app purchases.

He also posted a meme suggesting he was willing to "go to war" with Apple rather than paying the commission.

Musk later met Apple chief executive Tim Cook at the company's headquarters and later tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter being removed from Apple's app store was resolved.

Twitter and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

