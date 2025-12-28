<p>Bengaluru: Beetle Book Shop is organising a special lecture to commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary Kannada poet and writer Kuvempu on Monday. </p>.<p>The event will celebrate 100 years of Kuvempu’s poem, ‘Bommanahalliyinda Kindara Jogi’, published in 1926. </p>.<p>Cultural thinker K V Narayana will deliver the keynote lecture and author Vanamala Vishwanath, who translated Kuvempu’s ‘Malegalalli Madhumagalu’ to English (Bride in the Hills) will speak about Narayana’s book, ‘Hosa Odugarige Kuvempu’ (translates to Kuvempu for new age readers). </p>.<p>On December 29, 5 pm at Beetle Book House, Vijayanagar. Entry free, open to all.</p>