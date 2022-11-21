Twitter's copyright strike system fails as users upload films on site: Report

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover had raised concerns that the functioning and reliability of the micro-blogging platform could be a thing of the past. With the recent exodus of core Twitter staff, these concerns have only grown.

And sure enough, cracks have begun to show. Now, Twitter's copyright protection system appears to be down.

On Friday, a user uploaded the The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift on the micro-blogging platform. The entire movie was uploaded in two-minute clips in no less than 50 tweets, Forbes reported.

Read | Elon Musk’s Twitter fix-it team fades out as billionaire says transition is almost done

After the thread went viral, the user's account appeared to be manually suspended instead of the copyright-infringing material in the tweet being stripped automatically.

RIP Tokyo Drift whole movie posted in 2 minute chunks thread pic.twitter.com/QNAMg0tP6T — Owen Pope (@ofpope) November 20, 2022

As per the report, it appeared that the account was suspended "only because it went viral and was spotted by someone working" at Twitter.

Other users have since uploaded full movies to the site by breaking them down into byte-sized clips. Likewise, television shows have also been posted. Reportedly, the 1995 film Hackers and the 2009 film Avatar were also uploaded two minutes at a time onto the platform - both of which have since also been taken down.

As sharing full movies is a violation of Twitter's copyright policy, the glitch spells legal trouble for the social media giant that is already facing several class action lawsuits along with potential legal action from the FTC. It may also be noted that as part of the Twitter Blue rollout, Musk had planned to introduce a new feature that would allow users to upload videos over 40 minutes long. "That would be a nightmare if they can’t fix their copyright enforcement system," the report stated.

While most copyright-infringing content has been taken down, some posts appear to have dodged the Twitter's copyright system and are still available to view on Twitter.