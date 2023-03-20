UBS shares sink after Credit Suisse buyout

UBS shares sink after Credit Suisse buyout

But investors remained on edge, with UBS shares falling as much as 12 percent on Monday morning before clawing back some losses

AFP
AFP, Zurich,
  • Mar 20 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 15:46 ist
A sign and logo of Credit Suisse bank is seen beneath a sign of Swiss giant banking UBS in Zurich on March 20, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

UBS share price plunged on Monday as a deal to take over its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion failed to calm stock market nerves.

The buyout, in which Switzerland's biggest bank will take over the second largest, was vital to prevent economic turmoil from spreading throughout the country and beyond, the Swiss government said Sunday.

But investors remained on edge, with UBS shares falling as much as 12 percent on Monday morning before clawing back some losses.

Also Read — Credit Suisse says some clients may want to move wealth assets after UBS deal

Shares of Credit Suisse, for their part, opened almost 64 percent lower, at just 0.68 Swiss francs per share, well below the UBS takeover price in a deal aimed at preventing a wider international banking crisis.

After suffering heavy falls on the stock market last week, Credit Suisse's share price closed Friday at 1.86 Swiss francs, with the bank worth just over $8.7 billion.

UBS said Credit Suisse shareholders would get 0.76 Swiss francs per share.

Credit Suisse's share price has tumbled from 12.78 Swiss francs in February 2021 due to a string of scandals and crises that it has been unable to shake off.

Like UBS, Credit Suisse was one of 30 worldwide Global Systemically Important Banks -- deemed of such importance to the international banking system that they are colloquially called "too big to fail".

But the markets saw the bank as a weak link in the chain.

Amid fears of contagion after the collapse of two US banks, Credit Suisse's share price plunged by more than 30 percent last Wednesday to a record low of 1.55 Swiss francs, prompting the central bank to step in and offer a $54-billion lifeline.

But after recovering some ground Thursday, it saw its shares plunge again, prompting a weekend of frenzied negotiations before the Swiss government, central bank and regulator, along with the two banking giants announced the mega-takeover late Sunday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UBS
Credit Suisse
United States
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 