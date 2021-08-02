Unacademy raises Rs 3,273 crore in fresh funding

Unacademy raises Rs 3,273 crore in fresh funding

The latest fundraise takes the valuation of Unacademy Group to Rs 25591 crore

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2021, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 10:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Learning platform Unacademy on Monday announced it has raised Rs 3,273 crore in a funding round led by Temasek, with super pro-rata participation from General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Softbank Vision Fund.

The latest fundraise takes the valuation of Unacademy Group to Rs. 25591 crore it said in a statement.

Read more: Sensex jumps over 300 points to 52,898 in opening trade

The Series H funding round also witnessed participation from Aroa Ventures, the family office of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, and Deepinder Goyal, Co-Founder and CEO at Zomato.

Some angel investors of Unacademy have exited in this round, it said.

Over the last 18 months, the valuation of the Unacademy Group has risen almost 10X, one of the fastest growth rates witnessed by a mid-stage consumer internet startup in India, the statement said.

The latest round follows one in January 2021 when Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadview Capital and General Atlantic doubled down on their earlier investments through a secondary transaction, it was stated.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Temasek
SoftBank

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

 