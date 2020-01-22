Budget will have plan of action on economy: Javadekar

Union Budget 2020 will have plan of action on economy, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 22 2020, 16:41pm ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2020, 16:42pm ist
The economy is on the path of "revival" and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it, Javadekar added. Credit: PTI

The government will unveil its "plan of action" to boost the economy in the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, asserting that economic fundamentals remain very strong.

Responding to a question about the downward revision of India's growth rate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said at a Cabinet briefing that the economy is on the path of "revival" and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it.

He also slammed critics of the National Population Register exercise, saying that it was done during the Congress-led government as well.

The exercise was considered good then but bad now when the BJP is doing so, he said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Union Budget 2020
Prakash Javadekar
IMF
NPR
Economy
BJP
Congress
Comments (+)
 