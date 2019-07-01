Uniphore raises $38 million in Series C round

Conversational AI technology firm Uniphore is reportedly raising a Series C round of $38 million led by California-based March Capital Partners, regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform Paper.vc show.

The filings show that M Winterfield Ventures International have been allotted 9,457 Series C preference shares for an investment of about Rs 108 crore, the CXO fund has picked up 610 shares for an investment of about 7 crores while Patni Wealth advisors have picked up 305 shares for an investment of about Rs 3.5 crore. IDG Ventures India fund II has been allotted 1159 shares for an investment of Rs 13 crore, National grid partners have picked up 5949 shares for an investment of about 68 crores. A clutch of companies such as the Sistema Asia Fund, IntuitiveVC and existing investor Chiratae Ventures also participated in this funding round.

Paper.vc estimates that $37.9million out of the proposed $38m in this round appears to have come in so far. Uniphore Software Systems was founded by Umesh Sachdev and Ravi Saraogi in 2008 and was incubated at IIT Madras. Among other tools, Uniphore has developed a speech analytics software, auMina, which enables organizations in identifying customer problems by analysing customer dynamics and call centre interactions.