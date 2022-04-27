US court denies Musk bid to end SEC agreement on tweets oversight

A US district judge on Wednesday denied Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk's request to end an agreement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for oversight over his tweets, the court ruling showed.

Musk on Tuesday clinched a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. His lawyers had sought to terminate the 2018 consent decree resolving SEC securities fraud charges and argued the regulator's pursuit of Musk "crossed the line into harassment" and impeded his constitutional right to free speech.

