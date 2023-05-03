US Fed raises interest rates by a quarter-point

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 03 2023, 23:45 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 23:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate for a tenth consecutive time on Wednesday and signaled it would consider the impact of earlier rate hikes on future decisions.

The quarter-point increase lifts the target range to between 5.0 percent and 5.25 percent, the central bank said in a statement, adding that it would "take into account" the impact of tighter monetary policy and "economic and financial developments" going forward.

