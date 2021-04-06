US Stocks open lower, pulling the S&P 500 below record high

US Stocks open lower, pulling S&P 500 below record high

AP
AP, New York,
  • Apr 06 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 21:14 ist
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slightly below the record highs they reached a day earlier.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent in the early going Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were down by about similar amounts. Small-company stocks rose.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse said it expects to lose USD 4.7 billion related to the default of a U.S. hedge fund, and it also replaced two top executives.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.68per cent. Crude oil prices rose more than 2 per cent.

