Vistara to begin non-stop Delhi-Paris flight from Nov 7

Vistara to begin non-stop flight service from Delhi to Paris from November 7

Bookings for these flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including on the airline's website, mobile app, and through travel agents, it said

DH News Service, New Delhi
DH News Service, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2021, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 14:37 ist
The services on the new route will be operated twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday announced a non-stop flight service from Delhi to Paris, starting November 7, under the 'Air Bubble' pact between India and France.

The services on the new route, to be catered by the Boeing 787-900 (Dreamliner) aircraft, will be operated twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays, the Tata Sons-Singapore Airlines-run domestic carrier said in a release.

Bookings for these flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including on the airline's website, mobile app, and through travel agents, it said.

Also Read | Vistara launches gift card for travel on its flights

"We are very pleased to commence flights to Paris (Charles de Gaulle airport), a step that reflects our commitment to growing our global network. These flights give us the opportunity to further build our presence in Europe and to present India's finest full-service carrier to the world," said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

The airline said it will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

With a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 37 Airbus A320, three Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the Delhi-based airline provides connectivity to a host of domestic and overseas destinations.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vistara
Business News
Delhi
Paris

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

 