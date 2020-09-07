Vodafone Idea is now Vi as telco deploys rebranding exercise

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea has rebranded itself as “Vi” (read as “We”) to mark the completion of the merger of the two telecom entities which began two years ago. Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) introduced the new consumer brand identity and positioning during a virtual launch today.

"Vodafone Idea came together as a merged entity two years ago. We have, since then focussed on integrating two large networks, our people and processes. And today I am delighted to present Vi, a brand that will bring important meaning to lives of our customers. Indians are optimistic and want to get ahead in life. They would love a credible partner to help them on this journey. Vi’s positioning is built around this promise and will focus on meeting the customer needs to help them thrive," Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited said during the launch.

“India is the second-largest telecom market and the largest data consumer, globally. With 1.2 billion Indians accessing voice and data services at the world’s lowest tariffs across 5 lakh villages, the ubiquitous wireless network in India is unmatched for its reach and impact in people’s lives. With our new brand - Vi, we stand committed to partner the Government to accelerate India’s progression towards a digital economy, enabling millions of citizens to connect to the digital revolution and build a better tomorrow,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman – Aditya Birla Group & Vodafone Idea Limited.

Vodafone Plc CEO Nick Read said: “This is an important next step to launch our new unified business under a new unified brand, Vi. Back in 2018, the combination of Vodafone India and Idea created the new champion for the government’s vision of Digital India. As the integration of the two businesses is now complete, it’s time for a fresh start. That’s why we believe that now is the perfect time to launch Vi, one company which combines the strengths of Vodafone India and Idea. Vi’s focus will be to deliver to citizens and businesses in India a superior network experience, better customer service and leading products and services.”

The merger of two telecom companies Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular of Aditya Birla Group happened in 2018, after advent of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio took the telecom industry by a shock.

The company has since been facing an existential threat, as losses continue to mount at a time when the government has raised a demand worth Rs 58,000 crore on pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.