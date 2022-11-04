What Karnataka thinks today, India thinks tomorrow: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wasted no chance to tout the state’s strengths as an investment destination in his last outing at a major fundraising platform before his government goes to polls next year.

In his valedictory address at the Global Investors' Meet 2022 on Friday, Bommai attributed the strength of the state to its individuals, tech-driven industries, "highly-skilled manpower" and "forward-looking government".

"There was a time when people used to say what Bengal does today, India does tomorrow. With the success of the Global Investors' Meet, I will say with a lot of confidence that, under my command, what Karnataka thinks today, India thinks tomorrow," he said.

Bommai also spoke about Karnataka as an entrepreneurship hub for people from across the country.

"Whoever comes to Karnataka, stays here. Karnataka is home," he told potential investors.

His comments come at a time when his administration in Bengaluru has faced criticism for poor infrastructure and various civic issues from pothole-filled roads to improper drainage systems that came to the fore during the recent unprecedented floods in the capital city.

Bommai went on to heap words of praise on those responsible for making the city a tech hub.

"My strength is the forefathers who have invested quite wisely in technology and R&D. No other city in the world can boast of having 400 R&D (centres). Now, it is our responsibility. With these kinds of assets, we have to rise to the occasion, and I see a silver lining in the dark clouds of the economy," he said.

In his bid to present himself as a man of the masses, Bommai also highlighted the scholarships given to farmers' children and other efforts of his administration to take care of people in every rung of society.

"I believe that the greatest economic change for any country happens from the bottom of the pyramid, not at the top. They are the movers and shakers of the economy," he said.