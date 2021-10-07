World’s first Integrated NFT design lab to be launched

Global animation major Toonz Media Group and GuardianLink are jointly launching the world’s first Integrated NFT design lab specialising in state-of-the-art Non Fungible Tokens for custom-made digital assets.

The award-winning Toonz studio, with a legacy of more than two decades and over 100 original animation IPs to its credit, is venturing into the NFT space with a first-of-its-kind NFT design lab.

The Toonz NFTLabs will provide integrated services for artists, creators, collectors, athletes and brands to create curated digital assets and NFTs representing them, a statement said.

Toonz NFTLabs, in partnership with GuardianLink, will specialise in both the creative and technological aspects of NFT generation, including conceptualisation, development, character design, modelling, and asset designs along with smart contract generation for NFTs, it said.

With over 1000 designers and technologists from Europe and Asia, the NFT lab will offer services like Creative Storyboarding and Conceptualization, 2D Character Design and Digital Asset Development with Smart Contract Attributes, 3D Design and Modelling, Gamification, Smart Contract Auto Generation, Metaverse Immersion Model, and Incubation Lab for Emerging Artists.

The lab will also offer top tier IP partnerships for television properties, movie properties, games and metaverses. Developed using some of the most advanced technologies such as the somorphic NFT Framework, these NFTs will be designed and generated randomly using smart contracts on Ethereum, Polygon, or Solano blockchains, it said.

GuardianLink will also provide a branded marketplace and launch pads for creators, brands, and athletes/celebrities who want to launch their own independent NFT destinations for auctions and trades integrated with third party exchanges.

Non Fungible Tokens or NFTs are blockchain-based digital certificates that certify that the digital asset tied to it is unique and not interchangeable. NFTs can represent photos, videos, audio, or any type of digital file.

They are now widely used to purchase and validate ownership of digital artwork, collectibles, in-game assets, memes, etc, the statement added.

