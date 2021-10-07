Zee-Invesco feud: NCLAT concludes hearing

Zee-Invesco feud: NCLAT concludes hearing, to pass order later in the day

On Tuesday, NCLT had directed ZEEL to respond to Invesco's requisition for holding the meeting by October 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 07 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 15:05 ist
The NCLT is to hear the matter on Invesco's petition seeking convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting later in the day. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday completed the hearing on a petition filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) seeking more time to reply to Invesco's demand for convening a shareholders' meeting.

Also read: Zee attempts to block investors' EGM demand in court

After concluding the hearing, the appellate tribunal said it will pass an order in the matter today and the same will be uploaded on its website.

Interestingly, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is to hear the matter on Invesco's petition seeking convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) later in the day.

On Tuesday, NCLT had directed ZEEL to respond to Invesco's requisition for holding the meeting by October 7. 

Check out latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

ZEE Entertainment
Business News
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal

What's Brewing

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 