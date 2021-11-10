Zomato reports wider quarterly loss at Rs 430 crore

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2021, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Zomato Ltd on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the quarter ended September, hurt by a steep rise in expenses.

Consolidated net loss for the loss-making food delivery company was Rs 430 crore ($57.85 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 230 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,024 crore from Rs 426 crore.

