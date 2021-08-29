Zomato's Hrithik ad gets flak for glorifying delivery policy

Under fire for its delivery policies, Zomato decided to blitz its campaign with some star power to pay tribute to the hard work of its delivery workers. However, the effort boomeranged to hit the delivery company straight in the face as more people took offence to the glamorisation of the 'stressful working environment' that its workers have to undergo.

In Zomato's latest ad, a delivery partner is seen handing over a food package to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The actor, in appreciation for the worker's commitment to time in all seasons, calls him 'jadoo' and offers to take a selfie. As the star-struck delivery partner waits for the actor to come out with his phone, he receives an order and has to abruptly leave to be in time for his next delivery.

The 35-second clip, shared by Roshan on Twitter, went viral as many expressed outrage over the 'stressful working environment' where those working with Zomato can't even spare a few minutes for themselves on the job.

The ad was also seen as damage control from the food delivery giant as they sit through widespread criticism over its treatment of "delivery partners," who have complained of low wages, lack of job security and increasing risk aspect of their jobs.

"You're literally showing off how delivery partners don't even have enough time to take a selfie and have to meet deadlines even when riding in the rain," a Twitter user commented under the video.

DH's story on gig workers delves deep into how the country's labour laws and Zomato's policy work in tandem to deny delivery executives a decent wage, incentives and a safe working environment.

Besides low wages, deaths of delivery partners in road accidents have also sparked concerns over linking their performance to strict time-bound schedules.

All of their bollywood ads are an extension of the same strategy... imagine the amount they've spent so far on everything but doing the right thing. https://t.co/vxIs2Rh9K0 — Delivery Bhoy (@DeliveryBhoy) August 27, 2021

"All of their Bollywood ads are an extension of the same strategy... imagine the amount they've spent so far on everything but doing the right thing," tweeted DeliveryBhoy, who was among the first delivery agents to raise issues anonymously on social media.

"I thought that this normalised a stressful working enviornment where an agent can't stick around for a couple of minutes for clicking a selfie with their favourite actor. Zomato's follow up tweet abt adding dhoop to the tip section jst added more to the tone deaf levels," (sic) another social media user wrote, referring to Zomato's response to the commercial.

You're literally showing off how delivery partners don't even have enough time to take a selfie and have to meet deadlines even when riding in the rain — Prakhar Sinha (@SinhaPrakhar28) August 27, 2021

Kitna glorify karoge Bhai? As if delivery partners are thrilled that u gave them their life purpose: Riding a bike amidst smoke & rain-filled traffic on pothole-ridden roads to deliver a ₹400 pizza 4km away for ₹15, with no rest in b/w. You must really think we're all fools 😑 — Ashwin Hariharan (@booleanhunter) August 27, 2021

Another Twitter user questioned Zomato spending on advertisements instead of paying the delivery guys.

If Zomato would’ve just paid their delivery guys with the same money they used to feature Hrithik and Katrina in their ads, the world would’ve been a slightly better place. — Sarah Fernandes (@Sarahhcasm) August 29, 2021

I don't want my groceries delivered in 10 or 20 minutes. I would rather that the delivery person takes his time to safely deliver. Same for my food. Raise your voice. Tell companies like Grofers, Big Basket, Swiggy and Zomato:There is no market for abusing their delivery persons — Pooja Prasanna (@PoojaPrasanna4) August 27, 2021

What Zomato ad shows : Zomato delivery guys treat all customers like stars. What it actually means: The delivery deadlines are so tight, that a delivery guy can't take out 30 seconds for a small thing like Selfie.. — The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) August 28, 2021

Also, the reason a delivery guy would do this is not coz he cares that the second order will get delayed, it’s coz 1) Zomato, the restaurant AND the customer are all gonna yell at him for bein a min late; 2) Peak time is when they make most of the money. 10 secs matters for them https://t.co/vnN44v9jXd — Gaurav Jain (@varuagniaj) August 28, 2021

Zomato's shares have soared over 70 per cent since the company went public in July.