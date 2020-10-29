Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market diabetes drug

Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Linagliptin tablets, used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults.

Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Linagliptin tablets in the strength of 5 mg, it said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila is part of the Cadila Healthcare group.

The company said the newly approved medication will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 310 approvals and has so far filed over 390 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in the financial year 2003-04.

Linagliptin tablets are used as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.88 per cent lower at Rs 414.75 apiece on BSE.