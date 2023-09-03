Businesses can claim ITC on goods procured for distribution to dealers for achieving sales target: GST AAR

EY Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal said in the matter of Orient Cement Ltd, the Advance Ruling Authority of Karnataka has held that the credit on inputs received for promotional expenses, such as distributing of gold coins, Godrej digital safe lockers etc., to dealers should not be categorized as gifts as it is associated with certain conditions and not voluntary. Furthermore, it clarifies that the distribution of promotional materials should be considered a supply, even if done without any consideration, falling under Schedule 1 i.e. permanent transfer or disposal of business assets when input tax credit has been claimed on those assets.