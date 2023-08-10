RBI MPC Highlights: Central bank proposes conversational, offline payments on UPI
Monetary Policy Committee decided unanimously to keep the Repo Rate unchanged at 6.5%. This is the third time that the repo rate has been kept unchanged.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 05:13 IST
Highlights
04:3410 Aug 2023
04:3410 Aug 2023
Indian economy exuding enhanced strength and stability, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
04:4710 Aug 2023
RBI retains growth projection at 6.5% for FY24 with risks evenly balanced, says Governor Das.
04:5110 Aug 2023
RBI ups retail inflation projection to 5.4% during FY24 from earlier estimate of 5.1% due to vegetable price shocks, says Das.
05:0410 Aug 2023
Three major announcements on UPI:
05:0610 Aug 2023
RBI proposes transparent system to reset interest rates on floating interest rate loans
Good morning readers, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media to announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Track the latest updates with DH!
It will be a closely watched event, as it comes in the backdrop of a rise in prices of essential food items like tomato, pulses, spices and cooking oil, putting pressure on households.
While the MPC is widely expected to maintain its pause on interest rates - the key weapon against inflation - it will be interesting to see the tone and tenor of Das’s speech.
Here are some of the things that investors and policy watchers need to look out for in his address:
Inflation projections
Currently, the RBI’s headline retail inflation forecast stands at 5.1% for the current financial year (FY24), which it had cut slightly from 5.2% in the last MPC meeting in June.
Cautious stance
Even while markets were clamouring for rate cuts to boost economic activity as inflation came down in the past few months, the MPC had maintained its cautious outlook. And that seems set to continue.
Shaktikanta Das begins his address to announce policy rates
Indian economy has made significant progress towards controlling inflation, says RBI Governor.
India is uniquely placed to benefit from ongoing transformational shift in global economy, says Das.
(Published 10 August 2023, 04:28 IST)