DH Evening Brief | BJP fields Brij Bhushan Singh's son from Kaiserganj; Modi helped 'mass rapist' Prajwal fly to Germany, he must apologise to all women, says Rahul

BJP fields Brij Bhushan Singh's son from Kaiserganj
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday dropped former president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh-- who faced allegations of ''sexually assaulting'' female wrestlers last year, from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh and instead named his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, as party's candidate.
Modi helped 'mass rapist' Prajwal fly to Germany, he must apologise to all women, says Rahul
Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned for incumbent Hassan MP and JD(S) nominee Prajwal Revanna despite knowing that he is a 'mass rapist', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded Modi to apologise to the women of the country.
'Congress trying to sow differences between devotees of Lord Ram & Lord Shiva,' PM Modi claims in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress over party president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remark on Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, accusing the opposition party of trying to create "divisions among Hindus due to its appeasement politics".
Ex-driver, who leaked Prajwal Revanna's 'sexual abuse' videos, is in Malaysia, alleges H D Kumaraswamy
Prajwal Revanna's former car driver, who released a video statement from an undisclosed location regarding the sex scandal video clips involving the Hassan JD(S) MP, is currently in Malaysia, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said, questioning the motive behind such a move.
Calcutta HC satisfied at CBI probe progress in Sandeshkhali, allows NHRC to be party in the case
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the progress of the CBI's probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.
No political clearance was either sought or issued: MEA on Prajwal Revanna's travel to Germany
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by it in respect of travel of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna to Germany
'Seems there's a lot of desperation and worry in you': Kharge writes to Modi
Challenging Narendra Modi or anyone deputed by him for a debate on their manifesto, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the only appeasement one saw is that of the Chinese by the the Prime Minister who “refuses to call (them) ghuspaithiye (infiltrators)”.
Stock markets rebound as GST revenues hit record in April
Stock markets rebounded on Thursday with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 128 points as record GST collections in April, positive manufacturing data, and foreign fund inflows boosted investor sentiment.
India, China, Japan's economic woes due to 'xenophobia': Biden
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that "xenophobia" from China to Japan and India is hobbling their growth, as he argued that migration has been good for the US economy.
Change of guard in women's hockey team: Salima replaces Savita as skipper
Mid-fielder Salima Tete on Thursday replaced veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia as captain of the 24-strong Indian women's hockey squad for the Belgium and England legs of the FIH Pro League starting later this month.
