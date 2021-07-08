Cairn secures order to seize 20 Indian govt properties

Cairn Energy secures French court order to seize 20 Indian govt properties

An arbitration panel had in December ordered the Indian government to return $1.2 billion plus interest and penalty to Cairn Energy

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 08 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 12:11 ist
Cairn India employees work at a storage facility for crude oil at Mangala oil field at Barmer in Rajasthan. Credit: Reuters

Britain’s Cairn Energy Plc has secured a French court order to seize about 20 Indian government properties in France to recover a part of $1.7 billion arbitration award, sources said on Thursday.

On June 11, the French court had ordered Cairn Energy’s take-over of Indian government properties, mostly comprising flat; and the legal process got completed on Wednesday evening.

Read | Cairn Energy begins process to seize Indian overseas assets to recover $1.7 billion

An arbitration panel had in December ordered the Indian government to return $1.2 billion plus interest and penalty to Cairn Energy after reversing a retrospective tax demand.

With Indian government not honouring the award, Cairn Energy has moved in multiple jurisdictions overseas to recover the amount due by seizing Indian government assets. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cairn Energy
India
France

What's Brewing

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics| Women MPs inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

A Boeing 707 turns into a restaurant in Palestine

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

'My last Wimbledon? I don't know': Roger Federer

Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened

Will I be alive?: Afghan woman photographer threatened

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

DH Toon | 'The buck stops with ex-ministers'

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

 