CCEA clears Rs 10,700-crore equity infusion for FCI

<p>New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved an equity infusion of Rs 10,700 crore for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to cater to its working capital needs for the financial year 2024-25.</p><p>The decision is aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector and ensuring the welfare of farmers nationwide. This strategic move shows the Government's steadfast commitment to supporting farmers and fortifying India's agrarian economy, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told media persons after the meeting. </p><p>In the last 10 years, the scale of FCI operations has expanded due to the increase in minimum support price (MSP) and procurement of food grains, he said. </p><p>The infusion of equity is a significant step towards enhancing the operational capabilities of FCI in fulfilling its mandate effectively. FCI resorts to short term borrowings to match the gap of fund requirement. This infusion will help to lower the interest burden and will ultimately reduce the subsidy of Government of India, a statement said. </p><p>FCI started its journey in 1964 with authorised capital of Rs 100 crore and equity of Rs 4 crore. The operations of FCI expanded manifolds resulting in increase of authorised capital from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore in February, 2024. The equity of FCI was Rs 4,496 crore in the financial year 2019-20, which increased to Rs 10,157 crore in the last financial year (2023-24). Now, Government of India has approved significant amount of equity of Rs. 10,700 crores for FCI which will strengthen it financially and will give a big boost to the initiatives taken for its transformation, the statement said. </p>.<p>FCI plays key role in ensuring food security by procurement of food grains at minimum support price (MSP), maintenance of strategic food grain stocks, distribution of food grains for welfare measure and stabilisation of food grain prices in the market.</p><p>The Government's dual commitment to MSP-based procurement and investment in FCI's operational capabilities signifies a collaborative effort towards empowering farmers, fortifying the agricultural sector, and ensuring food security for the nation, the statement said.</p>