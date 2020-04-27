Chidambaram welcomes RBI's special liquidity facility

Chidambaram welcomes RBI's special liquidity facility for mutual funds

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 14:50 ist
Former union finance minister P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday lauded the RBI's prompt action in announcing a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual funds.

Read: RBI announces special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for mutual funds amid coronavirus, Franklin Templeton crisis

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for mutual funds, days after Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund decided to close six debt schemes.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"I welcome the RBI's announcement of a Rs 50,000 crore special liquidity facility for Mutual Funds. I am glad that RBI has taken note of the concerns expressed two days ago and requesting prompt action," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

Chidambaram had on Saturday expressed "grave concern" for investors over Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's decision to wind up six debt schemes and urged the government to act promptly to resolve the issue.

Also Read: Franklin Templeton locks up Rs 26,000 crore across 6 schemes

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund voluntarily decided to wind up its six debt schemes citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in bond markets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Franklin Templeton Investments India
RBI
Reserve Bank of India
India
Mutual Funds
P Chidambaram

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Questions loom large for Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19: Questions loom large for Tokyo Olympics

COVID-19: The tale of Meghalaya's unsung heroes

COVID-19: The tale of Meghalaya's unsung heroes

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

Asia's mosques deserted as COVID-19 keeps faithful away

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

COVID-19: Back to school in China as lockdowns ease

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, talk of multiple virus strains 

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Migrant workers refute claims of regular food supply

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Off the Record: April 26, 2020

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

Globalisation is easy to target but tough to displace

 