Chinese air passengers can request refunds for Jan 28 to Mar 8 flights

Chinese airline passengers who bought tickets for flights between Jan. 28 and March 8 can request a full refund, the Civil Aviation Administration said on Tuesday, as rising Covid-19 cases curtail travel during the upcoming holiday season.
China's government has discouraged travel during the peak Lunar New Year season to prevent the spread of Covid-19. People leaving from larger metropolitan areas are also reluctant to travel for fear of nervous reactions from the residents of outlying cities and towns.
Increased testing requirements are also a factor for skipping the traditional trips back to home towns during the holiday period, which will occur starting on Feb. 12 this year.
