CNG, PNG rates hiked in Delhi, other cities

Prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and neighbouring cities were hiked on Wednesday.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) today announced that CNG in Delhi would now cost Rs 49.76 per kg while PNG will be sold for Rs 35.11 per Standard Cubic Meter (SCM).

This revision in prices would result in an increase in the consumer price of CNG and PNG in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The new rates will be come into effect from 6 am on October 13, IGL said on Tuesday.

The PNG price will now be Rs 34.86 per SCM in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. And, CNG will be sold at Rs 56.02 per kg.

