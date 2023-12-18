Co-pay and deductible: How they impact health insurance claims?

What is the main difference between deductible and co-pay? The significant difference between co-pay and deductibles lies in their nature and when they are applied. A deductible is the initial cost that the policyholder bears before insurance coverage begins. For example, a policy has a deductible of INR 5,000; this means the policyholder has first to pay INR 5,000 before the cover kicks in; the insurer will pay the amount over and above the deductible threshold. Co-payment, on the other hand, is a cost-sharing mechanism between the insurer and the insured. If the insured has opted for co-pay it means they have agreed to share the claim expense with the insurer, in a certain proportion. So, if a policyholder opts for a 10% co-pay on all claims, it implies they will contribute 10% of the total claim amount while the insurer will bear the remaining 90%.