Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sand and liquor mafia ruling Andhra Pradesh, says PM Modi urging voters to elect NDA to stop YSRCP's 'loot'

In a blistering attack on the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the sand, liquor and land mafia have been ruling the state and to stop that loot, he appealed to the electorate to elect the NDA government.
“BJP’s mantra is development, development, and development. YSR Congress’ mantra is corruption, corruption, corruption. They are hampering every developmental work in the state. We gave approval for a separate railway zone for Vishakhapatnam. However, the state government isn’t allocating land for the railway headquarters. This is the first election being fought on the belief of Viksit Andhra Pradesh and Viksit India,” Modi said in Andhra’s Anakapalli on Monday.
Modi on Monday addressed two election rallies in Rajahmundry and Anakapalli in support of NDA candidates for both Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. The BJP is in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh.
“Congress leaders have accepted defeat even before the election results. Meanwhile, YSR Congress has been absolutely rejected by the people of Andhra Pradesh. NDA is the only guarantee of development in Andhra Pradesh and across India. We have approved 24 lakhs PM Awas for the poor of Andhra Pradesh. However, the YSR Congress hasn’t been able to build half of the house we approved. Modi is trying to help the poor, but it pains them. They have only one agenda: No corruption, No work,” he added.
In Rajahmundry, Modi said Congress had already conceded defeat and that the people were also rejecting the YSRCP.
“In this election, there is the Congress party on one side, and on the other side is the YSR Congress. Congress leaders have already conceded defeat. And the people of Andhra Pradesh have completely rejected the YSR Congress as well. The YSR Congress had the opportunity for a full five years in Andhra Pradesh. They have wasted these five years and also pushed Andhra behind in development,” he said.
He also criticised the YSRCP government for “not delivering” on its promises in the past five years.
“These people came to power promising prohibition. But today, the state government itself is involved in dealing with liquor and corruption. A large liquor syndicate is operating here. It is said that today, the Andhra government is run by sand mafia and liquor mafia. Corruption is at its peak in the YSR Congress government. However, development works are at a standstill,” he said.
He also delved into the most debated topic of three capitals proposed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
“You may recall, YSR Congress had promised to create three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. However, they couldn't even deliver one capital in so many years. These people were caught up in a big loot under the guise of three capitals. But even before that, they emptied the treasury of the government. They can only manage corruption; financial management is not within the scope of YSR Congress. The state is now in huge debt,” Modi said.
He reminded that the central government had already provided Rs 15,000 crore for Polavaram project. However, the YSR Congress government does not want it to progress further, he added.
“Today, the farmers of Andhra Pradesh are troubled by the lack of irrigation. Farmers are not even getting the fair rate for paddy. I assure you, after June 4, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will solve all these problems,” Modi added.
Responds to seizure of cash in Jharkhand
Responding to the latest seizure of wads of currency notes from a maid's house in Jharkhand, Modi said “Mountains of currency notes were recovered from the household help of PS to Jharkhand Minister, this is the money stolen from the public. This isn't the first time. Before this, from a Congress MP's place, an even bigger mountain of notes was found. There were so many notes that even machines were tired of counting them.”
He further said “When Modi catches their black earnings, they curse Modi left and right. But Modi is not concerned about curses but about the poor. That poor person whose money these corrupt people have looted. That's why Modi is seeking legal advice. No poor person's rights will be trampled upon, that's Modi's guarantee.”