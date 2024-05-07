Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sand and liquor mafia ruling Andhra Pradesh, says PM Modi urging voters to elect NDA to stop YSRCP's 'loot'

“In this election, there is the Congress party on one side, and on the other side is the YSR Congress. Congress leaders have already conceded defeat. And the people of Andhra Pradesh have completely rejected the YSR Congress as well. The YSR Congress had the opportunity for a full five years in Andhra Pradesh. They have wasted these five years and also pushed Andhra behind in development,” he said.

He also criticised the YSRCP government for “not delivering” on its promises in the past five years.

“These people came to power promising prohibition. But today, the state government itself is involved in dealing with liquor and corruption. A large liquor syndicate is operating here. It is said that today, the Andhra government is run by sand mafia and liquor mafia. Corruption is at its peak in the YSR Congress government. However, development works are at a standstill,” he said.

He also delved into the most debated topic of three capitals proposed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“You may recall, YSR Congress had promised to create three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. However, they couldn't even deliver one capital in so many years. These people were caught up in a big loot under the guise of three capitals. But even before that, they emptied the treasury of the government. They can only manage corruption; financial management is not within the scope of YSR Congress. The state is now in huge debt,” Modi said.

He reminded that the central government had already provided Rs 15,000 crore for Polavaram project. However, the YSR Congress government does not want it to progress further, he added.

“Today, the farmers of Andhra Pradesh are troubled by the lack of irrigation. Farmers are not even getting the fair rate for paddy. I assure you, after June 4, the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will solve all these problems,” Modi added.

Responds to seizure of cash in Jharkhand

Responding to the latest seizure of wads of currency notes from a maid's house in Jharkhand, Modi said “Mountains of currency notes were recovered from the household help of PS to Jharkhand Minister, this is the money stolen from the public. This isn't the first time. Before this, from a Congress MP's place, an even bigger mountain of notes was found. There were so many notes that even machines were tired of counting them.”

He further said “When Modi catches their black earnings, they curse Modi left and right. But Modi is not concerned about curses but about the poor. That poor person whose money these corrupt people have looted. That's why Modi is seeking legal advice. No poor person's rights will be trampled upon, that's Modi's guarantee.”