Coal will continue to play a major role in electricity supply till 2047: NLC India CMD

As of date, the power requirement in the country is growing at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of almost 8-9 per cent. It is going to further increase in the future. Earlier it was thought that once we have renewables, we can completely phase out thermal capacity. But with the last two energy crises, it is evident that along with renewable energy, thermal capacity will continue to play a major role in the electricity supply. In the 2030 and even 2047 projections, coal and lignite continue to play a dominant role. So NLC is following a balanced approach of aggressively adding renewal capacity and at the same time adding coal and lignite based capacity.