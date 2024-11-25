Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Adani bonds slide to year low as investors weigh bribery allegations

The group's billionaire chairman, Gautam Adani, and seven other people were last week charged with agreeing to pay around $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 03:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 03:54 IST
Business NewsAdani

Follow us on :

Follow Us