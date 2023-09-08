Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Adani forms JV with Kowa for green ammonia, hydrogen

Adani Group is investing multi-billion dollars in setting up facilities to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen from water.
Last Updated 08 September 2023, 17:10 IST

Follow Us

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Friday said it has formed an equal joint venture with Japanese trading house Kowa Group for marketing of green ammonia and green hydrogen produced by the Indian conglomerate.

"Adani Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of (Adani Enterprises Ltd) has signed a joint venture agreement with Kowa Holdings Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore on September 8," the Adani group flagship firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Adani Group is investing multi-billion dollars in setting up facilities to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen from water.

"Joint venture agreement records the terms of incorporation of a joint venture company in Singapore in accordance with the terms of the agreement for the sales and marketing of green ammonia, green hydrogen and its derivatives produced and supplied by Adani Group, in the agreed territory," it said.

Adani and Kowa will hold a 50 per cent stake each in the joint venture.

No other details were provided by the group.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 September 2023, 17:10 IST)
Business NewsGautam Adani

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT