Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Adani Group unveils USD 66 billion Maharashtra investment plan at WEF 2026

In Maharashtra, the proposed investments are anchored by large-scale urban transformation and next-generation infrastructure projects.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 06:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 06:35 IST
Business NewsIndiaWorld Economic ForumMaharashtraAdani Groupinvestmentcompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us