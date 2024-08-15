Adani Power says it is committed to supplying electricity to Bangladesh

Singapore: Adani Power said on Thursday it was committed to supplying electricity to Bangladesh, saying a recent amendment to power export rules does not affect its existing contract.

The amendment by the government facilitates connectivity to the Indian grid but does not impose any obligation on India to buy electricity, Adani Power said in a statement.

"Adani Power is committed to fulfil contractual obligations as per Bangladesh Power Development Board's demand schedule and provisions of the power purchase agreement and would look forward to continuing reciprocal fulfilment," Adani Power said.