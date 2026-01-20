Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

AI most profound platform shift in human history; every job, workflow will be reconfigured: Cisco

President and Chief Product Officer of Cisco, Jeetu Patel listed three major constraints: infrastructure, trust, and data gaps.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 06:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 06:53 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligencecompaniesCisco

Follow us on :

Follow Us