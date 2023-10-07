Air India shares new look pictures of modified A350 plane

Air India has recently shared fresh images of the new look of their A350 planes, which will be coming to India this winter.
The airlines owned by Tata Group has rebranded its planes after modifying the new livery at the paint shop in France.
The latest images came from the workshop that was organised in Toulouse, France. Air India posted the pictures on their X handle, with caption, "Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter."
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson earlier said that the new brand represents India on a global stage. "Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage," he said. He also mentioned that all Air India planes will have its new logo by the year 2025.
Earlier Air India had changed their logo, 'The Vista' which was inspired by gold window frame. Top officials said, "The airline seeks to completely transform itself with a touch of legacy. The new livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights, as well as a chakra-inspired pattern," NDTV reported.