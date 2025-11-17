Menu
Air India to resume flights to Shanghai from February 2026

Subject to the requisite regulatory approvals, Air India also intends to introduce non-stop flights between Mumbai and Shanghai in 2026.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 10:42 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 10:42 IST
