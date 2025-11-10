<p>New Delhi: Akasa Air will soon start overseas flights from the national capital and also expects faster aircraft deliveries from Boeing, a senior airline official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The airline, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 30 planes and flies to 24 domestic and six international destinations.</p>.<p>"We will soon have international departures from Delhi," Akasa Air Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer said.</p>.<p>Currently, the airline has 24 daily departures from Delhi.</p>.Akasa Air will consider flights to Kenya, Egypt, other countries; feels 'very good' about Boeing delivery schedule: CEO.<p>At a briefing in the national capital, he also said the airline will look at operating flights to various overseas destinations, including Singapore, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Tashkent.</p>.<p>Akasa Air, currently, flies to six international cities -- Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE), Kuwait City (Kuwait) and Phuket (Thailand).</p>.<p>The airline has a firm order for a total of 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes and has been facing aircraft delivery delays.</p>.<p>With Boeing increasing production, Iyer said Akasa Air expects aircraft to come faster.</p>.<p>"We are very happy with ancillary revenue growth trajectory," Iyer said and emphasised that at present, there is an equilibrium in terms of load factors and airfares. </p>