Cylinder blast near Mysuru Palace: NIA team to visit explosion site as death toll rises to three

The condition of two persons among six injured continues to be critical. Four injured are being treated at K R Hospital and one person is being treated at a private hospital in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 18:51 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 09:29 IST
