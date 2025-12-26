Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Helicopter ride launched from Mangaluru as part of Karavali Utsava

The helicopter ride will offer visitors a refreshing break from daily routine and a rare opportunity to enjoy breathtaking aerial views of the coastal landscape.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 18:57 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruDakshina KannadaKaravali Utsava

Follow us on :

Follow Us