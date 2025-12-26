<p>Mangaluru: As part of Karavali Utsava 2025, which has begun in Dakshina Kannada district, a helicopter joyride service titled ‘Heli Ride’ has been launched from Sulthan Bathery in Mangaluru.</p><p>The fare has been fixed at Rs 3,500 per person, with a maximum of five passengers allowed per ride. Each ride lasts approximately seven minutes. The rides will be available from 10.30 am to 1 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.</p><p>The helicopter ride will offer visitors a refreshing break from daily routine and a rare opportunity to enjoy breathtaking aerial views of the coastal landscape. Passengers can experience panoramic views of Mangaluru’s coastline, scenic spots, and the vast coastal terrain. Soaring above the city provides a unique and memorable perspective of its beauty. The initiative offers the public an excellent opportunity to enjoy the scenic charm of the coast.</p><p>The helicopter ride is one of the major attractions of Karavali Utsava. Those interested can book their ride through the website: https://heli.dakshinakannada.org/ , according to an official release.</p>.First cruise vessel MS Seven Seas Navigator of 2025–26 season arrives at New Mangalore Port Authority.<p><strong>Karavali sports festival </strong></p><p>In connection with Karavali Utsava, the district administration, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Dakshina Kannada District Volleyball Association, Dakshina Kannada District Football Association, and the Dakshina Kannada district unit of the Karnataka State Physical Education Teachers’ Association will jointly organise a Karavali Sports Festival at Ullal beach.</p><p>On December 27, beach volleyball matches will be held for boys and girls in the under-17 high school category. On December 28, beach volleyball and football matches for men and women, along with traditional games such as lagori and tug-of-war, will be organised.</p><p>Winners of the Karavali Sports Festival will be honoured with attractive trophies and cash prizes. The organising committee has appealed to high school boys and girls, as well as men and women from across Dakshina Kannada district, to participate in large numbers.</p><p><strong>Police kala vaibhava today</strong></p><p>Mangaluru: As a part of ongoing Karavali Utsava, police kala vaibhava by Mangaluru city police will be held, at Karavali Utsav ground in Mangaluru on December 27 at 6 pm onwards.</p><p>Police bands and other cultural programmes will be held. Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H will inaugurate the programme.</p>