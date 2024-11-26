Home
Alphabet gets CCI's clearance to acquire stake in Flipkart

US retail giant Walmart, which holds an 85 per cent holding in the Indian ecommerce major Flipkart, has invested $600 million in the fundraise that kicked off last year.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 16:17 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 16:17 IST
