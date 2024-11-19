Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Amazon expands cross-border logistics programme; launches export navigator for sellers

Through SEND, Amazon said, Indian exporters will be able to access cross-border logistics from various third-party providers for shipping goods to Amazon fulfilment centres abroad.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 09:50 IST
Business NewsAmazonlogistics

Follow us on :

Follow Us