Andhra ties up with World Economic Forum to launch Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in Amaravati

The state government has sanctioned Rs 36 crore for a period of three years to support the centre’s activities.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 16:57 IST

Comments
Published 13 June 2025, 16:57 IST
