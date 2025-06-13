<p>Hyderabad: To position Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for innovation and sustainable development, the state government has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to set up the World Economic Forum – Andhra Pradesh Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience in Amaravati. This initiative is a part of the Government’s broader “Swarnandhra Vision 2047”. It will be India's first thematic centre by WEF and shall broadly focus on Energy Transition and Green Industries, in collaboration with WEF’s Centre for Energy and Materials (CENMAT), and AI-led Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity, in collaboration with WEF’s Centre for Cybersecurity.</p><p>The official Government Order (G.O.) issued on June 12 outlines the establishment of this pioneering Centre under the WEF’s global Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Network. It will be India's first thematic centre.</p>.Andhra Pradesh government ties up with ITC, HUL and P&G for women's economic empowerment.<p>The initiative is pursuant to meetings with WEF at Davos and would position Amaravati as India’s leading center on green energy, sustainability and cyber security. The project is being spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, with the goal of boosting Andhra Pradesh’s international presence and attracting investments in clean energy, AI, and digital infrastructure.</p><p>The key objectives of the Centre are to raise Andhra Pradesh’s global profile and build international partnerships, support the growth of green industries and improve cyber security, run pilot projects in clean energy, smart grids, and use of AI in areas like farming and governance, train people in cybersecurity and new technologies, and connect the State with global platforms like the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting at Davos.</p><p>The state government has sanctioned Rs 36 crore for a period of three years to support the Centre’s activities. The Centre will operate initially from Vijayawada or Amaravati, and will be governed by a high-level committee chaired by the HRD, IT, E&C Minister Nara Lokesh.</p>